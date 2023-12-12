Delta Dental of Wisconsin donates bedtime kits for kids

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Delta Dental of Wisconsin is getting creative in helping kids develop a bedtime routine through an initiative called ‘Brush, Book, Bed.’

Delta Dental has partnered with the American Academy of Pediatrics to put together about 60 gift bags for the Women’s Community. Inside was a toothbrush and other items to encourage a strong nighttime routine.

A gift of hope filled with books, brushes, and pajamas.

“This is just, you know, a snippet of a lot of the many great things we do,” said Ashley Held from Delta Dental of Wisconsin.

The program specifically focuses on kids between six months to six years old. The goal is to get the message out about the importance of improving oral health at home by linking oral health with messages about early education, sleep, and establishing a regular bedtime routine.

“It feels wonderful, I’m very passionate about you know, community work and being involved in the community. And that’s something I looked for when I was applying to Delta Dental Wisconsin,” said Held. “So this is just, you know, a snippet of a lot of the many great things we do.”

Delta Dental of Wisconsin delivered dozens of books, toothbrushes, and pajamas to the Women’s Community. The items in the bag prepare kids for not only today but also for the future.

“So that’s something that can be really important for helping the family kind of reconnect, and not be in such chaos and develop a routine,” said Jennings.

It gives parents with young kids a little inspiration.

“The most important thing that needs to happen is that our families know that people care and this definitely shows that community cares Delta Dental cares, it’s important,” said Jennings.

“I love it, I sign up, you know, to help run the fresh book bed program, because this one is even more exciting to me being able to get back to little ones and families,” said Held.

In addition to the Women’s Community in Wausau, Delta Dental also donated to the Family Crisis Center in Wisconsin Rapids and the Family Center in Stevens Point with a total of 174 bags.

