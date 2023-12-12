News and First Alert Weather App
Brewers finalize pitcher Joe Ross’ $1.75 million deal as he returns from Tommy John surgery

(Milwaukee Brewers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Ross and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized their $1.75 million, one-year contract on Tuesday as the former Washington Nationals right-hander returns from Tommy John surgery.

Ross, 30, hasn’t pitched in a major league game since August 2021. He went 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA in eight appearances with San Francisco Giants minor league teams from Aug. 22 to Sept. 24 this year.

He had his second Tommy John surgery on June 10, 2022, with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Ross also had Tommy John surgery on July 19, 2017, with Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister.

Ross is 26-28 with a 4.26 ERA in 76 starts and 22 relief appearances, striking out 403 and walking 141 in 443 1/3 innings.

He pitched for the Nationals from 2015-19, opted out of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and then returned to the Nationals in 2021. He went 5-9 with a 4.17 ERA in 2021 in 19 starts and one relief outing.

