Avoiding acne, rosacea flare-ups over the holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With changing diet, heightened stress, and routine changes, the holidays often prompt acne and rosacea flare-ups. Aspirus Dermatologist Sarah Hostetler joined the NewsChannel 7 at 4 team to discuss how you can take control of your skin health.

While you can’t always avoid the stress brought on by the holidays. You can make healthier food choices. Dr. Hostetler says, high glycemic index foods like white sugar, white flour, and highly processed foods often cause skin problems. A tough pill to swallow for the dairy state, but large amounts of milk, particularly skim milk can cause acne flare-ups. Instead choose fresh veggies, beans, and lean meats; overall choose foods that are closer to their natural appearance.

What are good self-care strategies?

Wash the face twice daily with a gentle cleanser. Use your fingertips as washcloths, sponges, and scrubbers often irritate the skin.

Use a gentle non-comedogenic moisturizer. Stay away from astringents, toners, and exfoliants as these often dry the skin and make acne look worse. Products with the words “non-comedogenic” and/or “won’t clog pores” typically are better for patients with acne.

Wash the acne-prone skin daily with benzoyl peroxide wash.

Eat a healthy diet with fresh fruits, fresh veggies, and lean meats. Minimize sugar and alcohol.

Avoid picking, popping, or squeezing your acne lesions. It’s tempting but increases the chance of permanent scarring. It increases the chance for dark spots or red spots at the site and often makes it take longer to heal the site.

Control stress as much as you can. Put priority on self-care with a healthy diet, regular exercise, eight hours of sleep per night as often as possible, time in nature, time with friends and family, meditation, and prayer. All of these efforts help us grow resilience and strength to navigate the stress with face in life. Many people noticed a significant flare in the acne when they have high stress.

Watch the video attached for more of Dr. Hostetler’s tips.

