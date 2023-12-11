News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Woodman’s considering Rib Mountain location

The grocery store chain has 19 locations in Wisconsin and Illinois
RAW VIDEO: Site of Proposed Woodman's in Rib Mountain
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A Woodman’s Market could be coming to Rib Mountain.

Documents filed with the Village of Rib Mountain Plan Commission show the proposed 239,000-square-foot store would also include a gas station, lube center, car wash, and 610 parking spaces.

Documents filed with the Village of Rib Mountain include renderings for a proposed Woodman's...
Documents filed with the Village of Rib Mountain include renderings for a proposed Woodman's Market just off of Rib Mountain Drive.(Larson & Darby Group/Village of Rib Mountain Planning Commission)

Plans show the proposed store would be off Rib Mountain Drive, south of Cloverland Lane, west of Swan Avenue, and north of Morning Glory Lane.

Aerial maps along with documents filed for the December 13 Plan Commission meeting show the land currently a mix of trees and wetland. Plans indicate some of the current wetlands would need to be filled in, while other wetlands would remain.

Documents filed with the Village of Rib Mountain in Dec. 2023 include renderings for a...
Documents filed with the Village of Rib Mountain in Dec. 2023 include renderings for a proposed Woodman's Market just off of Rib Mountain Drive.(Larson & Darby Group/Village of Rib Mountain Planning Commission)

The Vice President of Real Estate for Woodman’s Food Markets, Inc. is expected to be at the meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13 for a pre-application discussion.

According to its website, Woodman’s Food Markets, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Janesville. The chain currently operates 19 stores in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Volleyball tops Oregon, advances to National Semifinals
The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice...
Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say
If interested, the district said to call Jill in the District Office at 715-253-2213.
Witt-Birn ‘Building Trades’ class created a tiny home that’s now up for sale.
Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in Wausau. According to our reporter on...
Crews respond to early morning Wausau house fire

Latest News

RAW VIDEO: Site of Proposed Woodman's in Rib Mountain
RAW VIDEO: Site of Proposed Woodman's in Rib Mountain
If you want to participate, the event is $25 for nonmembers and $20 for members. That includes...
‘Handmade for the Holidays’ happening Monday night at Monk Botanical Gardens
Underage tobacco and nicotine use is increasing.
Underage tobacco, nicotine sales on the rise in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Elections Commission member Robert Spindell speaks during a meeting, Nov. 2, 2023 in...
Wisconsin secretary of state calls for removal of fake Trump elector from elections commission
FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel...
Packers, fighting for wildcard, face Giants on national TV Monday night