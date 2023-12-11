Woodman’s considering Rib Mountain location

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A Woodman’s Market could be coming to Rib Mountain.

Documents filed with the Village of Rib Mountain Plan Commission show the proposed 239,000-square-foot store would also include a gas station, lube center, car wash, and 610 parking spaces.

Documents filed with the Village of Rib Mountain include renderings for a proposed Woodman's Market just off of Rib Mountain Drive. (Larson & Darby Group/Village of Rib Mountain Planning Commission)

Plans show the proposed store would be off Rib Mountain Drive, south of Cloverland Lane, west of Swan Avenue, and north of Morning Glory Lane.

Aerial maps along with documents filed for the December 13 Plan Commission meeting show the land currently a mix of trees and wetland. Plans indicate some of the current wetlands would need to be filled in, while other wetlands would remain.

The Vice President of Real Estate for Woodman’s Food Markets, Inc. is expected to be at the meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13 for a pre-application discussion.

According to its website, Woodman’s Food Markets, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Janesville. The chain currently operates 19 stores in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

