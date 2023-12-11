News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Packers, fighting for wildcard, face Giants on national TV Monday night

WATCH: Packers practice ahead of Monday night's game
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There is a lot of excitement surrounding a Packers’ away game.

The Packers are on national TV on Monday Night Football taking on the New York Giants. In the past few weeks, the Packers have managed to turn things around, winning the last three games, including last week’s game against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

A lot is riding on Monday’s game -- and every remaining game of the season -- in order for the Packers to make a run at the playoffs and secure a wildcard slot. The Vikings, Seahawks, and Rams are also fighting for the wild card.

The Giants are following a two-game winning streak and come into this game off a bye week.

To prepare, the Packers held practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Saturday.

The team announced Sunday that cornerback Jaire Alexander is out with a shoulder injury.

Packers fans are excited about the playoff potential of the team led by Jordan Love.

“Jordan Love has been on a hot streak,” fan Pete Jorgensen expressed. “I think he’s two touchdowns, maybe push 300 yards against the shaky Giants. It’d be nice to see Aaron Jones back on the field, hopefully he suits up, but I like Jordan Love and I think the defense is starting to pull it together a little bit.”

Kickoff is set for 7:15pm on ABC. ESPN is airing another Monday Night Football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Volleyball tops Oregon, advances to National Semifinals
The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice...
Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River
If interested, the district said to call Jill in the District Office at 715-253-2213.
Witt-Birn ‘Building Trades’ class created a tiny home that’s now up for sale.
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say
Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in Wausau. According to our reporter on...
Crews respond to early morning Wausau house fire