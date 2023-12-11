News and First Alert Weather App
Many US teens are ‘almost constantly’ on YouTube, TikTok, report says

FILE - Many US teens are "almost constantly" on social media apps like TikTok, according to a report.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - If your teen is constantly on their phone or computer, they are more than likely using a social media site.

According to a new Pew Research Center report, 93% of teens say they used YouTube, compared to 63% who say they used TikTok.

Other apps used include Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

One-third of the respondents say they used at least one of these “almost constantly.”

In general, 64% of teens say they use the internet almost all the time.

The figure has doubled since the first Pew survey conducted in 2015.

This report comes amid growing concerns about the impact of social media on teen mental health and safety.

