Live Nativity to be held Dec. 16 at Northland Lutheran High School

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Participants at The Live Nativity in Knonenwetter said it is all about spreading the holiday cheer and telling the story of how Jesus Christ was born. Many of the actors are students from Wels Church.

“(This is to) help get the message out there about Christmas, but also introduce people to this new Church that’s just beginning to form,” said Pastor Jeff Grundmeier of Northland Lutheran High School.

The students putting on the live Nativity said they are excited to tell the story to new groups of people every year.

“Being able to share that with people is always such an amazing experience. Telling them that it’s because it’s the birth our Savior who later died on the cross to save us from our sins,” said Jakob Hofstetter, who is playing Joseph.

Four different groups will put on the Live Nativity. It will be put on right in the woods behind the high school.

“They’ll start with Mary and Joseph, some actors, talking about how the angel appeared to them. And they’ll have a guide that kind of takes them from there and walks them through the story of the first Christmas,” Pastor Grundmeier said.

The path in the woods will be lit up with illuminated versions of angels, Mary, Joseph and even sheep.

“The shepherds out in the fields nearby, the angels appearing, finally to the manger and the wise also do make an appearance at the end,” Pastor Grundmeier said.

For anyone who wants to watch the live nativity -- the Church encourages people to sign up early and reserve a spot. You can find more information here.

