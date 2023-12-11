News and First Alert Weather App
‘Handmade for the Holidays’ last night is Monday night at Monk Botanical Gardens

By Chandler Ducker
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For a while now, Monk Botanical Gardens has offered different workshops for adults to make crafts and embrace nature with DIY projects, but now it’s the kids’ turn.

The series, ‘Handmade for the Holidays’ has shown kids how to make snow globes and picture frames, and Monday night, they’ll make ornaments out of dough. Organizers say people who are registered for tonight’s class can work at their own pace, be creative, and just have a good time.

“It’s always fun, I mean, I remember as a kid that I wasn’t super confident in my artistic skills, but you just gotta love what you make, and you make one or two and they get better every time, so if you’re not too confident in your painting abilities, it’s always worth it to try it and anyone you give it to will absolutely love it because you made it for them,” said Elise Schuler, Education and Events Manager at Monk Botanical Gardens.

If you want to participate, the event is $25 for nonmembers and $20 for members. That includes you and up to two kids. The gardens will have everything you need to make the ornaments and decorate them. To make the most of the event, kids do need to be at least 5. It starts at 6 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m. Monday night. There are still spots available for this event, so, you better sign up fast.

On Monday, Dec. 18, people of all ages can make a donation, grab some paper, a stamp, and decorate their own wrapping paper for the gifts they have made. Staff say the purpose is to make the gift more sentimental.

“We’re gonna have some pretty simple wrapping paper that you can decorate yourself, so trying again, to get people to get creative, make the holidays a little bit more special than the preprinted plaid paper you might get, get some just plain paper and stamp it or painted or draw on it, so it makes every bit of gift giving even more special,” Schuler said.

Elise said an appropriate donation is at least $2. If you’re not able to make a donation. That’s ok. They just want to people to come to the gardens and enjoy the holiday season. You can wrap your presents from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wrapping day is happening on Monday December 18.

To register for the class, Click here.

