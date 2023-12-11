Gigi’s Playhouse celebrates third birthday and holidays with the community after successful 2023

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - On December 12th, 2020, Gigi’s Playhouse opened its doors and became a source of support for people with Down Syndrome and their families. Three years later, it celebrated in style with flapjacks, flannel and festivities.

“Everyone loves pancakes, so it’s just a fun twist on how to celebrate 2023 and all of the amazing things that we did as a playhouse,” said Erica Erdman, Founder of Gigi’s Playhouse.

Looking at their 2023, Erdman described their success as being on the rise.

“Growth is kind of our biggest theme,” Erdman said. “We did just over 2,200 hours in 2022, and we’re probably gonna hit close to 3,300 hours in free programming for families by the end of this year.”

Attendees of the birthday celebration said the organization’s success has made a big impact on them.

“I think the acceptance of everything,” said Paula Rustad, a supporter of Gigi’s Playhouse. “Erica has been amazing, so I think that is a huge one and it’s been a great place for us to come and meet other families and other kiddos.”

While Erdman has managed the ship, she said nothing would be possible without a great crew.

“It all comes down to our community, our amazing volunteers that are here because without them, this would not have happened,” Erdman said. “Without our community, we wouldn’t be able to pay for program materials, rent (and) utilities. We wouldn’t also be able to run the programming.”

Erdman said Gigi’s Playhouse is always looking for more volunteers. To learn more about the organization and how you can support, click here.

