First Alert Weather: Cold but seasonable through Wednesday, mild again Thursday & Friday
Plenty of opportunities for quiet and sunny weather this week. Blustery winds expected Tuesday. Weather maker possible on Friday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Quiet weather on tap for much of this work week. Sunshine plans to hang around through Thursday. Clouds and possibly our next weather maker arrives to wrap up the work week.
Cold start to Monday as low temperatures sit around the upper teens to low 20s. Plan for a quiet day Monday. Passing clouds mixing with sunshine for the day. Highs upper 20s to low 30s. Temperatures are seasonable for this time of the year.
A weak cold front arrives Monday night and allow for cold and blustery weather conditions for Tuesday. Some clouds will pass through during the overnight hours.
Mostly cloudy skies to start the day Tuesday, but sunny skies will quickly make a return later in the day. Highs slightly colder around the mid-20s. West-northwest winds will be gusty, around 25 mph. Daytime wind chills possibly sitting the teens.
Mostly sunny skies to continue Wednesday & Thursday. Highs Wednesday in the low 30s. A warm front arrives for the end of the work week. Highs will warm to the low 40s Thursday and Friday. Sunshine continue Thursday, but clouds return by Friday. A cold front Friday afternoon may bring our next weather maker to the region. A chance for a mix of rain/snow showers.
