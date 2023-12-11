First Alert Weather: Cold but seasonable through Wednesday, mild again Thursday & Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Quiet weather on tap for much of this work week. Sunshine plans to hang around through Thursday. Clouds and possibly our next weather maker arrives to wrap up the work week.

Seasonable highs through Wednesday. Warming to the 40s Thursday & Friday (WSAW)

Cold start to Monday as low temperatures sit around the upper teens to low 20s. Plan for a quiet day Monday. Passing clouds mixing with sunshine for the day. Highs upper 20s to low 30s. Temperatures are seasonable for this time of the year.

Highs today near 30, sun with passing clouds (WSAW)

A weak cold front arrives Monday night and allow for cold and blustery weather conditions for Tuesday. Some clouds will pass through during the overnight hours.

Chilly for Tuesday, highs mid-20s. Clouds during the morning, sunny for the afternoon (WSAW)

West-northwest gusty winds Tuesday (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy skies to start the day Tuesday, but sunny skies will quickly make a return later in the day. Highs slightly colder around the mid-20s. West-northwest winds will be gusty, around 25 mph. Daytime wind chills possibly sitting the teens.

Chilly weather on Tuesday afternoon. Daytime wind chills in the single digits to mid-teens (WSAW)

Mostly sunny skies to continue Wednesday & Thursday. Highs Wednesday in the low 30s. A warm front arrives for the end of the work week. Highs will warm to the low 40s Thursday and Friday. Sunshine continue Thursday, but clouds return by Friday. A cold front Friday afternoon may bring our next weather maker to the region. A chance for a mix of rain/snow showers.

Chance for rain/snow showers in the Northern half on Friday (WSAW)

Rain/snow mix may continue through Friday night into early Saturday morning (WSAW)

