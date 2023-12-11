News and First Alert Weather App
Crandon International Raceway announces 2024 event schedule

Previous Coverage: KISS highlighted the 2023 season at Crandon International with their "End of the Road" tour.
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - After a historic season defined by record crowds, racers, and corporate partnerships, Crandon International has released its official event and reservation dates for the upcoming 2024 season.

Named “Facility of the Year” a year ago at the Performance Racing Industry show, Crandon International Raceway hosted more than 85,000 guests at its two massive off-road races in 2023, during a season that also included a KISS “End of the Road” tour concert at the Labor Day weekend Polaris Crandon World Championships.

Crandon International has signed a new, three-year contract with the Championship Off-Road Series to exclusively bring short-course off-road racing to the facility known by fans as the “Big House.”

The 2024 Crandon schedule will kick off with the 31st Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run races, taking place Friday, June 21-23. Gates of Camp Crandon will open for weekend camping at noon on Thursday, June 20. The weekend will feature practice and qualifying sessions, as well as two full rounds of racing for all Pro and Sportsman categories that make up the AMSOIL Champ Off-Road series.

Next year’s 55th running of the annual Polaris Crandon World Championships returns for a four-day schedule of on-track competition, concerts, camping, and more from Thursday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 1. Capping off the weekend on Sunday will be the ninth annual Red Bull World Cup, with the sport’s best Pro drivers earning coveted Crandon World Championship titles in a variety of classes.

The race track today also released event on-sale dates for Camp Crandon campsite and Grandstand seat reservations. Last year, reservations for Camp Crandon on Labor Day weekend were sold out six months in advance.

All reservations for 2024 can be made online by visiting www.crandonoffroad.com.

