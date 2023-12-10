News and First Alert Weather App
Sweet Landmarks Gingerbread Contest returns to Wausau

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sweet Landmarks Gingerbread Contest made it’s back to Central Wisconsin on Sat. Dec. 12.

Sweet Landmarks was created by and is held each year through Friend of Wausau Historic Landmarks. For the 2023, it was held in conjunction with The Marathon County Historical Society ‘Holiday at the Houses’ event.

“Oh, it’s wonderful,” said Sheryl Del Conte, Curator of Events for the Marathon County Historical Society. “We have such beautiful historic homes, they’re decorated for the holidays. We have a lot of people here and we’re so excited that the day has finally come.”

For the 2023 theme, Del Conte found inspiration right from her own home.

“My older daughter and son, when they would come home from college, there are certain things they would always look forward to doing,” Del Conte said. “We would decorate cookies, we would put up the tree. So I tried to think of what are the things that the community has for holiday traditions?”

Winners of the Gingerbread contest received a cash prize of $50.

“(I spent) so many hours that it would sound ridiculous if I told you,” said Patrick Bacher, the gingerbread contest winner. “I like Wausau architecture, I’ve always been interested in it. And it’s kind of like a grown-up way to play with Legos.”

In case you missed out, many exhibits at the Historical Center and tours of the Yawkey House Museum will remain open. For more info, click here.

