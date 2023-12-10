News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.(Buckingham Palace via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buckingham Palace released on Sunday an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out to celebrate Christmas this year.

The card features a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6, the Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles is wearing a robe made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, according to the palace. Queen Camilla is wearing a white robe designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, the palace said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a Christmas photo of their family, which features their Christmas card. It shows the Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor, Kensington Palace said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If interested, the district said to call Jill in the District Office at 715-253-2213.
Witt-Birn ‘Building Trades’ class created a tiny home that’s now up for sale.
Wisconsin Volleyball tops Oregon, advances to National Semifinals
The trail is 1200 miles long stretching from Polk County to Door County
Ice Age Trail now becomes part of the National Park System
The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice...
Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River
Snow showers into late Saturday evening.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers & turning cooler to end the weekend

Latest News

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says
A fair amount of sunshine developing for the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.
First Alert Weather: Some sun returns & cooler conditions to start the new week
Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in Wausau. According to our reporter on...
Crews respond to early morning Wausau house fire
People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US military and diplomatic support