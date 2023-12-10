News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: Wausau West wins 17th straight Marathon Cup, topping Mosinee 2-1

By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon Cup is staying with the Warriors. For the 17th straight year, Wausau West won the Marathon Cup, beating Mosinee Saturday night 2-1.

The championship game got off to a roaring start. Mosinee came out firing, connecting on a first-period goal, courtesy of Elliot Yirkovsky. However, Wausau West was quick to match as Coomper Depuydt knotted the game back up with a goal of his own just minutes later.

After a scoreless third period, West found the equalizer. Depuydt ran the break to perfection, slicing through defenders before giving to Chase Crass who dropped it in the goal. The Warriors’ defense would hold from there as Wausau West took home the Cup once again with a 2-1 win.

In the third-place game, it was a similarly thrilling contest as East/Merrill United topped D.C. Everest 3-2 for their first win of the season. Tied at 2-2 in the third period, the BlueJacks got a golden opportunity on a five-minute major power play. Late in the power play chance, the BlueJacks put a number of shots on the net. Finally, off a rebound, Ryker Remington would put the go-ahead in the back of the net. EMU keeper Connor Burton stood tall from there out to give the BlueJacks the 3-2 victory.

