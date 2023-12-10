News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: Somerset edges out Tomahawk on the ice 5-4

By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tomahawk Hatchets saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Saturday as they fell to Somerset in a shootout 5-4 at Sara Park Arena.

Somerset wasted no time in getting the game started. Less than a minute into the contest, senior Wyatt Connors scored on a break-away to give the Spartans an early 1-0 lead. That score would hold through the first period.

A large part of the offense came later in the game, but it’d be Connors’ early goal that was the difference as Somerset went on to win 5-4.

Tomahawk still holds strong with a record of 5-2. They’re next in action in a big GNC match-up as they travel to Mosinee Thursday night.

