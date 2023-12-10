First Alert Weather: Some sun returns & cooler conditions to start the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the third weekend in a row, accumulating snow took place in much of North Central Wisconsin. Although the amounts this go around were less than the previous snowfalls, with totals of a coating to around 2″. Clouds are forecast to break Sunday night into early Monday with a chilly start to the work week. Dry for the next few days with more sunshine than clouds, and seasonably cool. Milder air returns later this week, with the next weather maker bringing a chance of rain/snow showers Friday into Saturday.

Snowfall totals from Saturday night to Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds yield to some clearing Sunday night and chilly with a diminished wind. Lows in the mid to upper 10s.

Clouds to some clearing overnight into Monday morning & chilly. (WSAW)

Keep the sunglasses on hand for the first half of the work week. A fair of sunshine on Monday, with afternoon temps topping out in the low 30s.

Sunshine along with some clouds on Monday. (WSAW)

A weak cold front will push across the Badger State Monday night, but the most it will do is switch the wind direction back to the west. Mostly cloudy Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with clearing taking place leading up to daybreak.

A fair amount of sun Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

A weak cold front rolls by the area Monday night. (WSAW)

More sun than clouds, breezy, and a bit cooler on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Mostly sunny Wednesday & Thursday. Highs Wednesday in the low 30s, while warming to the low to mid 40s on Thursday. Clouds make a return for Friday as a cold front could spark the chance of rain/snow showers. Highs around 40. Partly sunny on Saturday and next Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s Saturday, while around 40 on Sunday.

Seasonably cool start to the work week, milder Thursday and next weekend. (WSAW)

