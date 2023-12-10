First Alert Weather: Brighter & cooler conditions to start the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the third weekend in a row, accumulating snow took place in much of North Central Wisconsin. Although the amounts this go around were less than the previous snowfalls, with totals of a coating to around 2″. Brisk & cooler on Sunday with clouds breaking for sunshine. Dry for the first half of the new work week with more sunshine than clouds, seasonably cool. Milder air returns later this week, with the next weather maker bringing a chance of rain/snow showers Friday into Saturday.

Clouds breaking for sunshine, breezy & cooler on Sunday. (WSAW)

Another Sunday and once again some fresh snow is on the ground in most of the area. Breezy and cooler for Sunday with clouds giving way to a fair amount of sunshine in Central Wisconsin by midday, while the clouds will take longer to clear in the north, until Sunday afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Breezy with wind gusts on Sunday up to 20 mph at times. (WSAW)

Clouds breaking for afternoon sun in most of the area. (WSAW)

Mostly clear heading into Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Mainly clear and chilly Sunday night with a diminished wind. Lows in the mid to upper 10s. Keep the sunglasses on hand for the first half of the work week. A good deal of sunshine on Monday, with afternoon temps topping out in the low 30s. A weak cold front will push across the Badger State Monday night, but the most it will do is switch the wind direction back to the west. Mostly cloudy Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with clearing taking place leading up to daybreak. More sun than clouds, breezy, and a bit cooler on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

A dry cold front will roll by the region on Monday night, switching winds back to the west. (WSAW)

Mostly sunny Wednesday & Thursday. Highs Wednesday in the low 30s, while warming to the low to mid 40s on Thursday. Clouds make a return for Friday as a cold front could spark the chance of rain/snow showers. Highs around 40. Rain/snow showers are possible Friday night, with lingering chances of snow showers into Saturday morning. Otherwise, considerable cloudiness both Saturday & next Sunday. Highs in the mid 30s.

Seasonably cool through mid-week. Milder Thursday & Friday with highs back into the 40s. (WSAW)

