Crews respond to early morning house fire in Wausau
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in Wausau. According to our reporter on the scene, it happened at around midnight on Wyatt Street.
It’s unclear if there were any injuries or the cause of the fire. NewsChannel 7 reached out to the Wausau Fire Department for details about the incident, but have not heard back.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
