News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Crews respond to early morning house fire in Wausau

By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in Wausau. According to our reporter on the scene, it happened at around midnight on Wyatt Street.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or the cause of the fire. NewsChannel 7 reached out to the Wausau Fire Department for details about the incident, but have not heard back.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If interested, the district said to call Jill in the District Office at 715-253-2213.
Witt-Birn ‘Building Trades’ class created a tiny home that’s now up for sale.
Wisconsin Volleyball tops Oregon, advances to National Semifinals
The trail is 1200 miles long stretching from Polk County to Door County
Ice Age Trail now becomes part of the National Park System
Snow showers into late Saturday evening.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers & turning cooler to end the weekend
The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice...
Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River

Latest News

A fair amount of sunshine developing for the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.
First Alert Weather: Brighter & cooler conditions to start the new week
Breezy with clouds yielding to sunshine as the day goes along. Cool with a good deal of...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Gingerbread contest held inside the Woodson History Center.
Sweet Landmarks Gingerbread Contest returns to Wausau
Cooper Depuydt scored Wausau West's first goal in the 2-1 win.
HIGHLIGHTS: Wausau West wins 17th straight Marathon Cup, topping Mosinee 2-1