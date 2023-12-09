Witt-Birn ‘Building Trades’ class created a tiny home that’s now up for sale.

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of students from Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School celebrated the completion of a unique project. The technical education class built a fully functional tiny home spanning about 300 square feet.

Then, they put the culmination of their efforts up for auction, to break even after an investment of approximately $34,000 in construction costs.

The home includes a lofted bedroom, a second bedroom in the back, a small kitchen, a living and dining area, and a bathroom with a sink, toilet, and shower.

If they make more money off the house than it costs to build, that profit will be directed towards upgrading equipment and funding future class projects. However, McPhail highlighted that the true reward lies in the educational aspect.

“It wasn’t an opportunity for us to make money. If we do, that’s great,” Caleb McPhail, the Technical Education Teacher at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School said. “But if not, and if we can just get the materials paid for we’re happy because it was a great experience for our kids.”

Marshall Fraaza, a senior who worked on the home echoed this sentiment.

“This is a project that a lot of people do for big money and the fact that young kids can do that in their construction class is really cool,” Fraaza said.

McPhail said the project and class serve a crucial role in engaging students who may not excel in traditional academic settings.

McPhail underscored the broader impact of the project on students’ futures, saying, “We get the students that aren’t successful in some other classes because they’re there, they just don’t feel that engagement. And they come into the shop classes and they really start to soar and they start to realize, hey, there’s some opportunity for me, I can be successful doing things.”

The auction remains open until the end of December. The home has a minimum sale price set at $30,000.

