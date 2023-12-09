Weston gives update on the status of allowing backyard chickens

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Some changes are coming to people in the Village of Weston who want to have backyard chickens, but there are some things to know before you flock to a store to get one.

The Village passed its ordinance allowing chickens a few months ago, but not without opposition people have voiced concerns over noise and odor.

“I think that ordinance redrafted really helps address that stuff, So hopefully, complaints and violations are at a minimum because of that,” said Anklam.

The process started months ago when someone in Weston asked about making it possible to own chickens. A survey went out to gauge interest, and once village administrators saw the positive reaction, they drafted the ordinance.

The next step comes in an inspection of an applicant’s paperwork and property.

“I review it, and okay it, then our Humane Officer Ashley will go out and do a site inspection prior to housing chickens just to make sure that the coop meets all the requirements and that it’s set back from property lines and such,” said Aaron Anklam, Assistant Planner for the Village of Weston. “And then once she gives the okay then you can house the chickens on the property.”

In the online process, you have to submit a site plan showing where the coop will be located and the type of structure.

“Then a building plan just showing whether it’s a prebuilt coop, if it’s a picture of it, or if you have building plans. Kind of like similar to an accessory structure permit where you would just submit a picture of the shed and the dimensions of it,” Anklam said.

Village leaders are thrilled with this online process and think it will ultimately be good for the community.

“I think it’s a good thing for the people who did want them and it’ll give them the opportunity to finally house them,” said Anklam.

It’s a $35 fee for the license and has to be renewed annually. Typically the license runs from April 1 to March 31. But if you apply between now and March, your license won’t expire until 2025.

For more information on how to apply online for a permit, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.