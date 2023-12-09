News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Weston gives update on the status of allowing backyard chickens

Weston gives update to allowing backyard chickens
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Some changes are coming to people in the Village of Weston who want to have backyard chickens, but there are some things to know before you flock to a store to get one.

The Village passed its ordinance allowing chickens a few months ago, but not without opposition people have voiced concerns over noise and odor.

“I think that ordinance redrafted really helps address that stuff, So hopefully, complaints and violations are at a minimum because of that,” said Anklam.

The process started months ago when someone in Weston asked about making it possible to own chickens. A survey went out to gauge interest, and once village administrators saw the positive reaction, they drafted the ordinance.

The next step comes in an inspection of an applicant’s paperwork and property.

“I review it, and okay it, then our Humane Officer Ashley will go out and do a site inspection prior to housing chickens just to make sure that the coop meets all the requirements and that it’s set back from property lines and such,” said Aaron Anklam, Assistant Planner for the Village of Weston. “And then once she gives the okay then you can house the chickens on the property.”

In the online process, you have to submit a site plan showing where the coop will be located and the type of structure.

“Then a building plan just showing whether it’s a prebuilt coop, if it’s a picture of it, or if you have building plans. Kind of like similar to an accessory structure permit where you would just submit a picture of the shed and the dimensions of it,” Anklam said.

Village leaders are thrilled with this online process and think it will ultimately be good for the community.

“I think it’s a good thing for the people who did want them and it’ll give them the opportunity to finally house them,” said Anklam.

It’s a $35 fee for the license and has to be renewed annually. Typically the license runs from April 1 to March 31. But if you apply between now and March, your license won’t expire until 2025.

For more information on how to apply online for a permit, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents state, the child weighed 58 pounds when admitted to the hospital after she...
Bond set at $1M for Wausau couple accused of starving teenage daughter
The trail is 1200 miles long stretching from Polk County to Door County
Ice Age Trail now becomes part of the National Park System
Wisconsin Volleyball advances to Regional Finals with win over Penn State
Nitrous oxide canisters are typically used to propel whipped cream, but some have used the...
Nitrous oxide abuse no laughing matter following 2 Wausau patients with debilitating consequences
Cassandra Ayon
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Cassandra Ayon - Unfinished Justice

Latest News

UW System and state Republicans reach diversity deal
Wisconsin university system reaches deal with Republicans that would scale back diversity positions
Cloudy with rain developing toward morning south & east of Wausau. That rain could mix with...
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast
You can stop by during the radiothon to buy a t-shirt.
More than $100K raised on day 1 of Marshfield Children’s Hospital and Y106.5 CMN Radiothon
Lac du Flambeau
Lac du Flambeau tribe tells town they must pay for past tresspass