UW Board of Regents rejects DEI deal

Universities of Wisconsin logo
The University of Wisconsin System reveals its new name, the Universities of Wisconsin, and logo, on October 10, 2023.(University of Wisconsin System)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents rejected a deal during a special meeting Saturday morning.

The regents voted 9-8 against the deal, which comes after Republican lawmakers had previously threatened to completely cut diversity programs.

“The core values of the Universities of Wisconsin around diversity and inclusion are not changing as a result of this action,” Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said. “The proposed agreement neither eliminates diversity, equity and inclusion nor does it continue business as usual in its entirety.”

Universities of Wisconsin officials announced Friday that they’ve agreed to freeze hiring for diversity positions, drop an affirmative action faculty hiring program at UW-Madison and create a position at the flagship campus focused on conservative thought.

“I want to make it very clear. My personal faith guides me to believe in equity, diversity and inclusion because it is the moral thing to do, the right thing to do, and also the smart thing to do,” Regent Héctor Colón said ahead of the vote Saturday morning.

If it had been approved, the deal would’ve unlocked $32 million for the Universities of Wisconsin system’s workforce development plan, helped pay for project such as a proposed engineering building at UW-Madison and raises for UW employees.

“We need individuals from diverse backgrounds in healthcare, engineering, and technology. The $32 million will help make this happen,” Colón added.

Assembly Republicans responded to the Board of Regents vote Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a shame they’ve denied employees their raises and the almost $1 billion investment that would have been made across the UW system, all so they could continue their ideological campaign to force students to believe only one viewpoint is acceptable on campus,” Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos said.

