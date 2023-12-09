News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store. (Source: WPTA)
By WPTA staff, Taylor Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNEDALE Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - The family of a woman stabbed and killed at an Indiana Kroger is sharing their memories of the beloved cashier.

“She helped everybody,” said the woman’s sister Tina Ramirez Oliva. “She helped a lot of people. She was loved by a lot of people.”

Perla Nieto, 59, spent her life helping those in her community.

Nieto was a longtime employee at the Waynedale-area grocery store. She also worked with English language learners at Study Elementary.

Maribell Ramirez-Johnson said the loss of Nieto has been unimaginable to their family.

They say she never missed a family function or major milestone, always showing up with a smile and a camera in her hand.

“She always took pictures of everything,” Ramirez-Johnson said. “You could not see her without that camera. She was even a bridesmaid in my wedding and took pictures.”

The family said they have been overwhelmed by the community’s support and had no idea the impact their aunt Perla had.

“It’s amazing how many lives she touched just by being her, and just that smile she greeted everyone with,” Ramirez-Johnson said.

Nieto leaves behind a husband, three children and grandchildren.

Family members said they are in the process of making funeral arrangements.

Police said they have arrested 30-year-old Jermard Lewis in connection with the deadly stabbing. He is facing a murder charge.

According to authorities, Lewis told them that he went to the store to attack Nieto because of the way he was treated during his previous visit.

Police said Lewis threatened staff members before leaving the store earlier that day.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trail is 1200 miles long stretching from Polk County to Door County
Ice Age Trail now becomes part of the National Park System
If interested, the district said to call Jill in the District Office at 715-253-2213.
Witt-Birn ‘Building Trades’ class created a tiny home that’s now up for sale.
Court documents state, the child weighed 58 pounds when admitted to the hospital after she...
Bond set at $1M for Wausau couple accused of starving teenage daughter
Lac du Flambeau
Lac du Flambeau tribe tells town they must pay for past tresspass
Nitrous oxide canisters are typically used to propel whipped cream, but some have used the...
Nitrous oxide abuse no laughing matter following 2 Wausau patients with debilitating consequences

Latest News

Veterans Ham and Turkey Giveaway Wausau
Ham and turkey giveaway helps support veterans in our community
The Wausau Police Department said emergency crews rescued a man who had fallen through the ice...
Drone helps find man who fell through ice into Wisconsin River
Wausau Police posted the video above on the department's Facebook page after emergency crews...
Wausau Police Department Drone Video of Man Rescued from Wisconsin River
Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia who may be headed to North Carolina