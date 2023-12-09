News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Nearly 100 animals seized from zoo amid animal cruelty investigation, authorities say

Multiple animals have been reportedly seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia as the zoo is under investigation. (Source: WDBJ)
By Justin Geary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Virginia authorities say a zoo is under investigation after multiple animals were found with various health ailments.

WDBJ reports that 95 animals were seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo this week.

According to Virginia State Police, they served a search warrant Wednesday on behalf of the attorney general to search the zoo regarding reports of animal cruelty.

Authorities said they found numerous animals with health ailments at the zoo, according to their search warrant.

Police described finding “filthy habitats” with many animals having a lack of appropriate care along with not having food and water.

The warrant indicated that authorities spotted deer fighting each other as food was being given to them by visitors and a dead goat was left for more than an hour unnoticed by zoo staff.

Investigators said based on first-hand observations they believed “there was a direct and immediate threat to the health and safety of the animals” at the zoo.

Authorities listed dozens of animals that they found deceased.

A 12-year-old Siberian tiger named Zeus was also reportedly euthanized on Wednesday night.

Additionally, a confidential informant said one of the zoo’s elephant keepers told them that the animals needed to respect the workers and that they would use a bullhook, the warrant stated.

The informant said they found an elephant named Asha living in substandard conditions while being chained to a wall.

According to the zoo’s attorney Mario Williams, they plan to go to court regarding the allegations.

Authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trail is 1200 miles long stretching from Polk County to Door County
Ice Age Trail now becomes part of the National Park System
If interested, the district said to call Jill in the District Office at 715-253-2213.
Witt-Birn ‘Building Trades’ class created a tiny home that’s now up for sale.
Court documents state, the child weighed 58 pounds when admitted to the hospital after she...
Bond set at $1M for Wausau couple accused of starving teenage daughter
Nitrous oxide canisters are typically used to propel whipped cream, but some have used the...
Nitrous oxide abuse no laughing matter following 2 Wausau patients with debilitating consequences
Wisconsin Volleyball advances to Regional Finals with win over Penn State

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's officially opens
FILE - A man dressed as Santa Claus holds a beer as he and others participate in SantaCon on a...
Thousands of revelers descend on NYC for annual Santa-themed bar crawl SantaCon
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians