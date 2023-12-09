News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Friday. (Source: WLS, MCDONALD'S, CNN)
By WLS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) - McDonald’s new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s officially opened on Friday.

Dozens of cars began lining up at 6 a.m. to get their first orders in at the new restaurant.

Customer Tanya Michael said she came from London to be there for the debut.

“I found out about this place and booked my flight straight away,” she said.

The company said CosMc’s menu focuses on unique drinks with a small selection of food items, including all-day breakfast.

The menu doesn’t have any french fries or Big Macs but customers found berry energy drinks, lattes, cappuccino, donuts with fillings, and more to order.

“It’s exciting! It looks really good!” customer Josefina Toledo said.

According to McDonald’s, it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trail is 1200 miles long stretching from Polk County to Door County
Ice Age Trail now becomes part of the National Park System
If interested, the district said to call Jill in the District Office at 715-253-2213.
Witt-Birn ‘Building Trades’ class created a tiny home that’s now up for sale.
Court documents state, the child weighed 58 pounds when admitted to the hospital after she...
Bond set at $1M for Wausau couple accused of starving teenage daughter
Lac du Flambeau
Lac du Flambeau tribe tells town they must pay for past tresspass
Nitrous oxide canisters are typically used to propel whipped cream, but some have used the...
Nitrous oxide abuse no laughing matter following 2 Wausau patients with debilitating consequences

Latest News

Security cameras capture a 68-year-old woman being attacked in a Florida shopping plaza.
Security cameras capture 68-year-old woman being attacked in shopping plaza
Police said they were called to do a death investigation at the scene where a 15-month-old had...
Police investigating after toddler struck, killed by train
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's officially opens