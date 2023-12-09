HIGHLIGHTS: Full night of high school hoops across central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -On an unseasonably warm December evening in Wisconsin, the high school basketball heated up in the area as several teams battled in conference action.

Beginning on the boys’ side, Mosinee played host to the reigning GNC champions Medford. In this meeting, it was all about the home team. Keagan Jirschele and Landen Thomer led the way for Mosinee as they squashed Medford 85-49. Thomer had 19 points and 20 boards in the win. Mosinee stays undefeated with the win and is back in action Saturday at Kaukauna. Medford falls to 0-4 and will next play D.C. Everest on Tuesday.

Moving south to the CWC-South, undefeated Almond-Bancroft welcomed in Port Edwards. Per the norm this season, the Eagles got great efforts from leading scorers TJ Lamb and Ayden Phillips. The dynamic duo helped Almond-Bancroft to a 72-55 win. Their next game is Monday against Westfield. Port Edwards drops to 2-3 and will travel next to Gresham on Tuesday.

In the CWC-East, Amherst and Shiocton saw their game come down to the wire. The Chiefs battled from behind most of the second half to eventually take a late lead, thanks to the sharpshooting of Connor Bergsbaken. However, Amherst kept the game close enough and with under 30 seconds to go, trailing by a point, sophomore Sully Perkins stepped up and hit a go-ahead three that ultimately won the game for the Falcons. They’d take it by a final score of 54-49. Amherst elevates to 3-1 with the win, enjoying some time off until a date next Thursday with Iola-Scandinavia. Shiocton is now 1-3.

As for girls’ hoops, Wausau West took the court at home to face Merrill. It was a close game, but Ayla Christensen poured in 33 points for the Warriors to give them a hard-fought 71-60 win. The win puts West 1-0 in the Valley and 2-3 on the season. They hit the road for their next game Friday at Stevens Point. Merrill now sits .500 at 3-3. They’ll be back in Wasuau next Friday for a game at Wausau East.

Finally, across town, the Wausau East girls welcomed in D.C. Everest. The Lumberjacks managed to do something they hadn’t done in at least 43 games, beating D.C. Everest, convincingly too at 64-30. Syndeny Crawford and Ollie Liss made big shots from the outside to help move East to 4-4 on the year. They’ll travel next to Rhinelander on Tuesday. As for Everest, they’ll travel to Lakeland Tuesday, owning a 1-5 mark.

