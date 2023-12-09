News and First Alert Weather App
Ham and turkey giveaway helps support veterans in our community

Veterans Ham and Turkey Giveaway Wausau
Veterans Ham and Turkey Giveaway Wausau(WSAW)
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is a time of being with family, eating well, and giving back. On Saturday morning, the VFW and the Man of Honor Society flooded Marathon Park to give veterans in the community a special meal of ham and turkey.

Although the giveaway was scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m., on December 9 at Marathon Park, veterans came piling in as early as 6:00 a.m. for their choice of ham or turkey this holiday season.

Members of The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Man of Honor Society gathered to support veterans in the community by giving them a meal and spreading the Christmas spirit.

“You know, it just brings joy to all of our hearts, is to be able to give back to our veterans. You know, give them a ham or turkey so that they can enjoy it with their family,” said Harley Meyer, an associate member of the Man of Honor Society.

“We give back. They serve so, we give back what we can,” said Ken Kohnhorst, Treasurer of the Man of Honor Society.

It’s not just about giving back to our veterans. It’s also about the rewarding feeling of uplifting someone who sacrificed to serve the country.

“You know, we help veterans in need, pay their rent, pay their electric, give them groceries,” said Meyer.

The veterans who have served in our community have missed plenty of holidays with their families. Giving away a ham or turkey is just a small token of appreciation for the bravery and sacrifice of our veterans.

“It’s just a great bunch of people. You can, you can look around and see that,” said Kohnhorst.

The prepping starts as early as September -- bringing in donations from businesses from throughout the community. This year they had 750 hams to give away.

“Contacted Sam’s Club and they donated 200. Lamb’s out in Rib Mountain, another 40,” said Kohnhorst.

From seeing the joy on the veterans’ faces to the rewarding feeling of giving back to the turnout, organizers said the event was a big success and they hope the cheer from it spreads into the rest of the holiday season.

“On behalf of the ‘Man of Honor’, we just wish everybody, a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” said Meyer.

Although they did not run out of ham and turkey this year – it was still a holiday success to see our community giving back to our veterans.

