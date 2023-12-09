News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Tumbling temperatures & flakes flying into Saturday night

Cooler weather on tap for the weekend, with another shot at some light accumulations of snow in the region.
By Jeremy Tabin
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday started with low pressure tracking through Lake Michigan, producing wet weather in the eastern part of the state. A cold front will usher in chilly air later Saturday, along with a blast of snow showers. Brisk winds in the wake of the front, which will be gusty into Sunday morning. Some sunshine is on the menu to end the weekend. Seasonably chilly for the start of the new work week. Milder air then moves back into the Upper Midwest for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs making a return to the 40s.

Chilly conditions for Monday & Tuesday.
Chilly conditions for Monday & Tuesday.(WSAW)

The first week or so of the December & meteorological winter has had brief bouts of snow and chill but certainly has been mild so far. Two weather makers will affect the Badger State on Saturday. Low pressure driving NE into the central Great Lakes will produce wet weather during the first part of the day, while a cold front sliding east arrives later Saturday afternoon into the evening, accompanied by snow showers. Temperatures will be steady in the mid to upper 30s, dropping back closer to freezing around sunset.

Rain winding down east Saturday morning.
Rain winding down east Saturday morning.(WSAW)
Snow showers impacting the area Saturday evening.
Snow showers impacting the area Saturday evening.(WSAW)
Snow showers into Saturday evening.
Snow showers into Saturday evening.(WSAW)
Breezy Saturday evening behind the cold front.
Breezy Saturday evening behind the cold front.(WSAW)

Snow showers will be affecting the area through late Saturday evening, while winds pick up out of the west and northwest, gusting up to 30 mph at times overnight into Sunday morning. Snowfall of a coating to 1″ is possible from Wausau south & west, with 1-2″ northeast. Lake effect snow will be a concern in the far NW corner of Vilas County and Iron County in northern Wisconsin Saturday night, leading to additional snowfall. Lows by morning on Sunday in the low to mid 20s.

Early showers east, snow showers for much of the area later Saturday into Saturday night.
Early showers east, snow showers for much of the area later Saturday into Saturday night.(WSAW)
Wind gusts up to 30 mph Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph Saturday night into early Sunday morning.(WSAW)
Breezy on Sunday morning.
Breezy on Sunday morning.(WSAW)

Breezy and chilly on Sunday, with clouds breaking for some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Chilly conditions for Monday & Tuesday.
Chilly conditions for Monday & Tuesday.(WSAW)

A fair amount of sun on Monday & Tuesday. Highs Monday in the mid 30s, while in the upper 20s Tuesday.

Chilly conditions for Monday & Tuesday.
Chilly conditions for Monday & Tuesday.(WSAW)

Milder mid-week with more sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s Wednesday, rising to the mid 40s Thursday.

Chilly to start the week, milder by mid to late week.
Chilly to start the week, milder by mid to late week.(WSAW)

Clouds are back for Friday, with a chance of rain showers as a cold front drops south across the region. Highs in the upper 30s. Clouds to some sun next Saturday. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trail is 1200 miles long stretching from Polk County to Door County
Ice Age Trail now becomes part of the National Park System
Court documents state, the child weighed 58 pounds when admitted to the hospital after she...
Bond set at $1M for Wausau couple accused of starving teenage daughter
Nitrous oxide canisters are typically used to propel whipped cream, but some have used the...
Nitrous oxide abuse no laughing matter following 2 Wausau patients with debilitating consequences
Wisconsin Volleyball advances to Regional Finals with win over Penn State
Lac du Flambeau
Lac du Flambeau tribe tells town they must pay for past tresspass

Latest News

Rain/snow showers winding down east by mid to late morning Saturday.
First Alert Weather: Cooling down this weekend, some messy weather
Morning rain in the eastern half of the area Saturday, snow showers late day into Saturday...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Cloudy with rain developing toward morning south & east of Wausau. That rain could mix with...
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Friday December 8, 2023