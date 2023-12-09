First Alert Weather: Snow showers & turning cooler to end the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow showers will impact North Central Wisconsin Saturday evening, with accumulations of a coating to 1″ in most of the area by midnight or early Sunday morning. Brisk northwest winds will gust up to 30 mph overnight into Sunday morning. Clouds will yield to some sun to wrap up the weekend, but it will be cooler. Staying chilly through mid-week with a fair amount of sun. Milder Thursday, followed by a chance of rain/snow showers on Friday.

Evening snow showers, otherwise blustery & chilly into Sunday morning with clouds. (WSAW)

Snow showers will be affecting the area through late Saturday evening, while winds pick up out of the west and northwest, gusting up to 30 mph at times overnight into Sunday morning. Snowfall of a coating to 1″ is anticipated for a majority of the area through midnight, with 1-2″ in parts of the north. Lake effect snow will be a concern in the far NW corner of Vilas County and Iron County in northern Wisconsin Saturday night, leading to additional snowfall. Lows by morning on Sunday in the low to mid 20s.

Snowfall of a coating to 1" in most places, some spots north with 1-2". (WSAW)

Snow showers into late Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Snow showers winding down later Saturday night. (WSAW)

Gusty winds Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Breezy and chilly on Sunday, with clouds breaking for some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Clouds to some sun and cooler on Sunday. (WSAW)

Clouds breaking for some sun Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sun on Monday & Tuesday. Highs Monday in the low 30s, while in the upper 20s Tuesday.

A cold front drives across the area with no moisture Monday night. (WSAW)

Sunshine will be common for mid-week with highs Wednesday in the low 30s, rising to the low to mid 40s on Thursday.

Clouds are back for Friday, with a chance of rain/snow showers as a cold front drops south across the region. Highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy next Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s.

Seasonably chilly through mid-week, milder on Thursday into the start of the weekend. (WSAW)

