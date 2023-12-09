News and First Alert Weather App
Despite warmer temps, a local snow sculptor still finds ways to continue his passion

Making due as a snow sculptor
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For Jef Schobert of Stevens Point, snow sculpting is in his DNA.

“It’s a free thing to do, it falls right into your yard,” says Jef Schobert, Snow sculptor. “You gotta shovel it anyway, you might as well do something fun.”

For 50 years, Schobert’s been playing in the snow and turning it into art. This year, he’s wasted no time in showing off his masterpieces.

“This is like my 12th sculpture of this year already,” Schobert said. “I use yarns sometimes ‘cause it’s easier and it’ll stay. I get antsy, but you know — winter — time to shovel.”

Much of the area has been unusually warm with temperatures reaching the 50s. However, that’s not stopping Schobert from doing what he does best.

“If you just take it and rub a little bit of it off, I use a machete, you can use this and just take a little bit of the snow off, it’ll be white underneath it,” Schobert added. “So then that’ll elongate your sculpture.”

Whatever the weather brings, Schobert’s just grateful to continue living his passion.

“I’ve been doing this almost more than I’ve been doing anything else,” he said. “Everyone does something unique, and if we can just focus on doing stuff and making people smile, it’s kind of idealistic.”

Once more snow arrives, Schobert has more projects in mind, including a sculpture of the iconic rock band KISS. To keep up with Schobert and his work, click here.

