Wisconsin Volleyball advances to Regional Finals with win over Penn State

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Volleyball team defeated Penn State in the NCAA Tournament third round Thursday 3-1 (25-11, 28-30, 25-12, 25-18) to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

With home court on their side, the top-seeded Badgers came out swinging in the first set. Accented by a 9-1 run midway through the set, the Badgers blew by the fifth-seeded Nittany Lions in set one 25-11. Temi Thomas-Alaira capped off the set with a kill for Wisconsin.

In set two, Penn State got back on track. The two sides battled back and forth well past the 25-point mark, all the way to 28-28. It was there that the Nittany Lions closed out the hard-fought set with kills by Zoe Weatherington and Camryn Hannah to win the frame 30-28.

With the taste of loss in their mouths, Wisconsin battled back to an emphatic showing in set three. Led by Thomas-Ailara and Sarah Franklin, the Badgers roared to a decisive 25-12 set three victory, putting them one set away from a victory.

Set four was a little closer, but once again, Wisconsin controlled the tempo. A couple of big kills by Carter Booth plus a fluttering kill by Caroline Crawford wrapped up the match for the Badgers as they went on to win the set 25-17.

Franklin led the way for the Wisconsin attack, notching 15 kills. Thomas-Ailara finished with 11 for the Badgers.

Wisconsin moves on the Regional Finals Saturday where they’ll face the winner of Purdue and Oregon. The match begins at 7:00 p.m.

