Wausau Cyclones to hold annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday

Previous coverage: Wausau Cyclones Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe talks what to expect this season before home opener.
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones and Culvers® have partnered for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:10 p.m. 

All fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used stuffed animal to the game and when the Cyclones score their first goal, fans throw their stuffed animals onto the ice to benefit kids in northcentral Wisconsin.

“This promotion gives our fans and local community the opportunity to give back to those in need during the holiday season and creates a fun visual of stuffed animals raining down from the stands,” Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe stated.

Fans can also select who they think will score the teddy bear toss goal and unleash the stuffed animals on the Cyclone’s social media platforms before the game for an opportunity to drop a ceremonial first puck at a future game and win a Cyclones prize pack.

Tickets for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game presented by Culvers are available at wausaucyclones.com.

