Wausau Community Theater presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau Community Theatre’s holiday tradition is back for its 16th season. It is the classic tale of hard-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Scrooge’s story of redemption remains as powerful and uplifting as it ever was, making A Christmas Carol a time-honored family tradition.

Performances on Dec. 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

The play has an updated script by local director Dan Drenk.

Click here for ticket information.

