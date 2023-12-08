There is a rise of illnesses in Wisconsin and here’s how you can stay healthy this winter

(WSAW) - This week we may have tied a record high in warm weather, but the height of flu season is fast approaching. Hospitals across the nation are seeing an uptick in RSV cases and influenza.

The Marshfield Healthcare System has two people in the hospital for RSV and six for the flu. The two who are in the hospital for RSV are children. As we have reported before children and older adults are at high risk for catching RSV. A Marshfield Clinic Infection Preventionist says while RSV numbers are expected those flu numbers aren’t great.

“Influenza, the rates of positivity in the community have doubled in the last week, so it’s definitely on the uprise. We’re seeing it creep up towards Wisconsin in Beaver Dam right now. That area is getting a lot of influenza,” said Marshfield Clinic Infection Preventionist Marilyn Hart.

While it may look like RSV and the flu are on the rise, another illness is also increasing. Here’s a way to determine if you caught the flu and need to see a doctor immediately.

“Anybody that is getting dehydrated. If you’re feeling that you’re getting dehydrated and you need some assistance with getting fluids that would be a time to go in or if you are having difficulty with breathing,” said Hart.

“We have what we call the flu season, so we are in that season right now. We’re seeing an uptick also a little bit in the COVID-19 hospitalizations as well,” said Hart.

RSV and the flu all have similar symptoms. To find out your diagnosis you’ll need to get seen and possibly tested. According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, specifically with RSV, you will feel like you’re wheezing often. Before you reach that point, Hart is reminding people to get ahead of the illness.

“They should get their vaccine. Stay home if they are sick and wear a mask. I mean, they work.” said Hart.

Hart says there is one thing you should also remember once you do get that flu shot.

“It does take two weeks after getting the flu vaccine for it to be fully effective. We say if you haven’t gotten it it’s never too late,” said Hart.

Hart says you are supposed to start getting your flu shot in October. No deaths have been reported for the flu, but Hart says she expects that number to change as the flu season continues.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.