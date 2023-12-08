Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes continues to expand, with cases doubling again

(WSAW) - The Centers for Disease Control has issued another warning for Salmonella linked to containers of pre-cut cantaloupe in U.S. grocery stores after cases across the country continue to rise.

Key Points:

Since the last update on Nov. 30, an additional 113 people infected with this outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from four additional states, resulting in a total case count of 230 people from 38 states. Including 18 cases in Wisconsin.

An additional death has also been reported in Oregon.

Interviews with sick people and laboratory findings continue to show that cantaloupes are making people in this outbreak sick.

The CDC is concerned about this outbreak because illnesses are severe with more than half hospitalized, and people in long-term care facilities and childcare centers have gotten sick.

24 people resided in long-term care facilities and 23 children attended childcare centers before they got sick.

The CDC advises facilities that care for people who are at higher risk for severe illness to not serve cantaloupes that may be contaminated. This includes recalled cantaloupes and cantaloupe that was supplied pre-cut if the brand of whole cantaloupes used are not known.

What You Should Do:

Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used.

The whole and precut products have been widely distributed in such stores as Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Kroger stores, Aldi, Kwik Trip, Freshness Guaranteed, RaceTrac, and Vinyard. The whole cantaloupes will likely have a sticker that says “Malichita” or “Rudy,” with the number “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.” The precut products may not be easily identified, so caution is urged. (PRNewswire)

Do not eat any recalled whole or pre-cut cantaloupe products.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the cantaloupe using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

All cantaloupe recalls are listed on the FDA’s cantaloupe recall website

Salmonella Symptoms:

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Some people — especially children younger than five years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems — may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Salmonella, see For more information about, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page

