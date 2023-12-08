SAFER rescues person from water near boat landing in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - South Area Fire & Emergency Response crews responded to someone who had broken through the ice near Bluegill Bay boat landing in the Village of Rib Mountain on Friday.

According to a Facebook post, SAFER crews responded at 12:11 p.m. where they located the individual about 500 feet south of the boat landing and about 100 feet from the shore.

Ice rescue performed on Friday in Rib Mountain. (WSAW)

At around 12:42 p.m. SAFER and the Wausau Fire Department rescued the person who was placed on an airboat and transported to a local hospital.

High temps the past two days have caused ice conditions to deteriorate rapidly, even in areas where ice initially forms and lasts through the winter.

