More than $100K raised on day 1 of Marshfield Children’s Hospital and Y106.5 CMN Radiothon

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Children’s is thanking the community for a successful day one of fundraising.

The annual radiothon raises money for care and programs at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

Thursday and Friday Y106.5 broadcast stories of bravery and inspiration while volunteers manned phones to collect donations. The day 1 total was $109,869. Organizers hoped to raise $250,000 by the end of the radiothon.

In 2022, over $235,000 was raised. This is one event that contributed to the $1.7 million raised for CMNH at Marshfield Children’s Hospital in 2022.

There will be nearly 200 volunteers accepting donations. These volunteers are anyone from sponsor employees, family, or friends of pediatric patients or dedicated supporters of CMNH. People are also welcome to visit the event, show their support, or purchase a t-shirt.

Click here to listen live to this year’s Radiothon. It go until 6 p.m. on Friday.

To donate, call 855-255-4000 on Thursday or Friday or go online now to marshfieldclinic.org/radiothon.

