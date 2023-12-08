News and First Alert Weather App
Lac du Flambeau tribe tells town they must pay for past tresspass

Previous coverage: In August a judge dismissed a lawsuit
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians recently told the town of Lac du Flambeau they must pay for their past trespass before the tribe will allow any permits for future use of roads that cross tribal lands.

In a letter to the town, the president of the Lac du Flambeau tribe, John Johnson, Sr, explains they have enacted a Road Access Permitting Ordinance that applies to all roads that cross lands owned by the tribe. The ordinance allows legal access to those roads in exchange for a fee. But they say the town will not be able to utilize the permitting ordinance until the ongoing issues regarding access to other tribal roads are resolved.

The tribe says the town owes them more than $9 million in past damages.

The tribe also says they will not approve any new long-term easements over access roads.

The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has been locked in a heated dispute with the town of Lac du Flambeau and 21 nontribal land owners since January, when tribal leaders first set up barriers on four reservation roadways they said were being illegally used. About a decade ago, land agreements expired that allowed nontribal people to use the roads to move onto reservation land, and to build homes and businesses there. The agreements have not been renewed.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

