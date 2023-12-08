Ice-related falls and how you can prevent them this winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Approximately one million Americans find themselves injured every year due to slips and falls on ice and snow, with about 17,000 of these incidents proving deadly. As winter tightens its grip, experts emphasized the importance of walking cautiously to avoid such accidents.

The winter months of January and February, known for thick snow blankets and brutal winds, are commonly associated with falling hazards. However, the risks of falling can escalate during December due to fluctuating temperatures. These temperatures can lead to a perilous cycle of snow melting during the day and refreezing at night.

“Freeze-thaw cycles are the worst because you think it’s okay, it looks like it’s wet, but no — it’s black ice,” Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Jeremy Russell of Pro Physical Therapy & Hand Center said.

If an individual does experience a fall on icy terrain, the repercussions can extend beyond immediate physical discomfort.

“If you break a bone, it takes six to eight weeks to heal for a typical healthy person. But then there’s usually rehab because you’ve been immobilized, and so it’s a big disruption to your life, and it hurts, and it’s not fun,” Dr. Russell said.

To prevent such mishaps, Dr. Russell recommended taking precautions.

“Slow your pace down, look where you’re walking, wear good shoes,” he said.

Community Health Educator Jennifer Clark from the Aging and Disability Resource Center echoed this sentiment of taking precautions. This could include walking aids.

“Yaktrax is another big thing that people will often wear on their shoes,” Clark said. “These can be really helpful to add some extra support and traction.”

Contrary to common misconceptions that falls primarily impact older adults, Clark emphasized anyone can be impacted by them.

“Falls happen to everybody. A lot of times people think falls happen to older adults but that’s not true at all. Falls happen at all ages,” she said.

Clark also suggests having a means of attracting attention if a fall does occur, such as carrying a whistle. As winter intensifies, individuals of all ages must adopt preventative measures and stay vigilant to ensure safety during icy conditions.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.