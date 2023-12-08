Ice Age Trail now becomes part of the National Park System

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two of Wisconsin’s scenic trails are getting a new status as the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and the North Country Scenic Trail will now be units of the National Park Service.

Senator Tammy Baldwin says the Ice Age Trail tells a unique story about the history of Wisconsin.

“This trail showcases some of the best that our state has to offer,” she said.

Today it was granted National Park Service status. Wisconsin Sen. Baldwin says this is an important declaration for the entire state.

“Along those hundreds of miles, local businesses, families, and outdoor enthusiasts reap the benefits of having this great jewel in their backyard,” said Baldwin.

“After all more people than ever are discovering the trail and the glacial beauty highlights millions per year in fact, visit the trail, this includes 1000s of school-aged youth that get out on the trail each school year,” said Luke Kloberdanz, executive director and CEO of the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

It also means more financial help to keep the trails a destination for travelers across the country.

“More federal resources will maintain the trails and more support for volunteers who put 10s of 1000s of hours every year to keep these trails in working order,” said Baldwin.

It’s another positive step forward for Wisconsin outdoor enthusiasts. The trails drive year-round visitation to rural communities in 30 different counties.

“It generates new relevance and opportunities and strengthens the cooperation, builders, volunteers, and more through recognizing ice age and north country,” said Chuck Sams, director of the National Park Service

“This new designation means more opportunities for Wisconsin, it means opportunities for visitors to experience what Wisconsin has to offer more Wisconsinites can explore our great outdoors,” said Sen. Baldwin

The Ice Age Trail which runs from Polk County in western Wisconsin to Door County is almost 1,200 miles. North Country Scenic Trail is located or runs from across eight states and cuts across northwestern Wisconsin.

