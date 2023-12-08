Holidays at the Houses returns Saturday to spread Christmas Cheer in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The warm-up in the weather might not have you in the holiday spirit, but an event this weekend will definitely fill that void.

It’s called Holidays at the Houses. It’s been happening at the Marathon County Historical Society for over a decade. The theme this year is “Make Christmas Memories. You and your families are invited to come out to the history center and Yawkey House Museum on Saturday and participate in fun holiday activities. They include a visit from Santa, a gingerbread house contest, cookie decorating, a coloring station, holiday story time, and so much more. Event Curator Sheryl Del Conte says the theme is near to her heart.

“It’s very personal, my older children would come home from college, and these were the things that they love to do every year, like decorating cookies, decorating the tree, and so that’s the whole theme, what do people do every year that they look forward to,” Del Conte said.

The event is a way for everyone to be able to enjoy fun Christmas activities, but the Historical Society hopes it will have a bigger purpose.

“It celebrates history, and that’s always the goal of the Marathon County Historical Society, the houses are absolutely beautiful, they’re decorated for the holidays, and like I said, we want people to start off their holiday season with this festive event, said Del Conte.

Most of the activities are free. The only activity that costs money is the Yawkey House Tour and Yawkey Family Christmas reenactment, it is $5. The reenactment will feature the Yawkey Family’s holiday traditions. The last tour leaves the Woodson History Center at 3:30 p.m. Some special guests will also be at the event. Center Stage show choir will be singing, along with appearances by Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb, and Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg. It starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Sheryl says the event is snow or shine.

Woodson History Center is located at 410 Mcindoe St. in Wausau.

