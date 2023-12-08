News and First Alert Weather App
Grieving during the holiday season: What you should know

Grieving during the holidays
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As we near the Christmas holiday, it’s a time of giving, but also a time of being with your family.

However, you or maybe someone you know, might be going through their first Christmas without their loved one by their side. If you’re going through your first holiday without a friend or family member, it’s important to not isolate yourself from others. Something experts say can negatively affect the grieving process.

Grieving is never easy, especially during the holidays, but it’s important to celebrate the life of your loved one. That may be by sharing happy stories or making a signature side dish or dessert.

“It helps us connect in a way that is important to us, instead of helping us feel isolated during that time,” said Trena Loomans, director of Clinical Operations at the Caring Tree.

Being aware that your holiday season might be different this year compared to others is also important.

“Giving ourselves permission to have feelings that are not just joy and contentment and peace. That we are going to feel sad, and we are going to be missing people,” said Noreen Salzman, director and therapist for the Center for Well-Being.

More people are grieving during the holidays than you might know. That person could be grieving a loved one they just recently lost or even one they are just thinking about around this time of year.

“There’s a bit of a reservedness about people wanting to share that because they don’t want to bring someone else down,” said Salzman.

When someone is grieving, it’s important for those around them to respect that person’s space, but never hesitate to check in with them.

“Grief within itself is very draining. And they do need time to re-energize and will need time to just be at those activities that they choose to be at,” said Loomans. “Just checking in. Sometimes it’s just a matter of a hug, and I’m just letting someone know I’m there with you.”

If you or a loved one are going through a hard time this holiday season, remember what they would want you to do. If needed, there are resources available for grief support.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

