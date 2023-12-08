News and First Alert Weather App
Free drone light show to be held Saturday in Wausau

A drone light show will take place in Wausau on Dec. 9. Photo of a similar event in Louisville.
A drone light show will take place in Wausau on Dec. 9. Photo of a similar event in Louisville.(Great Lakes Drone Company)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - UScellular will present a Holiday Lighted Drone Show for the Wausau community on Saturday evening.

The show is free. Organizers said all parking spots around Oak Island Park will be visible to the drone show. Overflow parking locations with great visibility to the drone show include: Farmer’s Market lot (390 River Drive), Thrive Church (400 Grand Ave), and Wausau Conservatory of Music (404 Seymour St.)

The show will start shortly after 5 p.m.

