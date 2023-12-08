Free drone light show to be held Saturday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - UScellular will present a Holiday Lighted Drone Show for the Wausau community on Saturday evening.

The show is free. Organizers said all parking spots around Oak Island Park will be visible to the drone show. Overflow parking locations with great visibility to the drone show include: Farmer’s Market lot (390 River Drive), Thrive Church (400 Grand Ave), and Wausau Conservatory of Music (404 Seymour St.)

The show will start shortly after 5 p.m.

