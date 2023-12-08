Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Cassandra Ayon - Unfinished Justice

(WSAW) - October 3, 2020. Then President Donald Trump was our 59th president, South Korean sensation BTS had the number one song with ‘Dynamite,’ Sci-Fi thriller Tenet was number one at the box office, and friends of a Clark County woman say she was scared for her life, being stalked by her ex-boyfriend and father of her son.

More than three years later, her killer is sitting behind bars, but she is still missing.

Breakups can be difficult. Most people talk to their BFFs about what went wrong over a glass of wine or a pint of ice cream or two. For others, it’s the dramatic move of getting bangs.

For 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon, her best friend Amanda Rueth says it was getting in shape.

“When she had moved back home — that year, she lost a lot of weight. Super fit, like was running, walking, working out every day, and she looked amazing,” she said.

Amanda has been friends with Cassandra since grade school. The two were neighbors and continued to be friends through high school and all of life’s milestones.

“In 2013 she actually was my roommate. When she found out she was pregnant,” she shared.

Cassandra had a little boy with her then on and off again boyfriend Jesus Contreras-Perez. In 2020, he was 40 and Cassandra was 27. The pair started dating sometime in 2011 or 2012. To say their relationship was complicated would be a severe understatement.

A detailed criminal complaint paints a pretty dark picture filled with mistrust and abuse both physically and emotionally.

“She was very private about a lot of stuff and wouldn’t really talk about a lot of the stuff going on,” Amanda said. “But I know he had a temper. I don’t know. She never told me if he laid a hand on her or anything, but I know things have gotten broken and stuff. So it was, I don’t know, I didn’t think it was a very good relationship.”

She’s not alone.

Another friend of Cassandra’s told police Jesus had left her with bruises and was cheating on her. He told police, that Jesus’s jealousy eventually led to threats to hurt her or hurt others she was hanging out with.

In September 2020, Cassandra’s and a friend’s phones were stolen from her car at a Kwik Trip.

Amanda says, “She made a report about that and while the cops were taking that report, she had asked them about a restraining order then because she’s like, ‘I know who did it.’ And they said, ‘Oh, you don’t have enough proof.’”

Listening to Amanda throughout the interview, she was honest — she didn’t approve of Cassandra and Jesus’s relationship. She wanted her friend to be happy, to be cared and loved for the way Cassandra cared for others.

So, what kind of friend was Cassandra?

“Sassy? Very funny. Just loving, caring,” she said. “She’s like the friend that would cook for you, or bring you over a cake or something she baked. She’s very caring and thoughtful that way.”

One day in early October, Amanda decided to return the favor — keeping in mind Cassandra’s new healthy lifestyle.

“I made her a healthy snack that was still chocolatey and stuff and she stopped by and picked it up,” Amanda explained. “Then she was talking about how excited she was to go to this party this weekend and I was like, ‘All your coworkers? I’m not going to know anyone, but I’ll go with you.’”

It was the last time she would get to hang out with her best friend.

On Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Cassandra had a shift at Marathon Cheese, in Marathon City which is about a 45-minute drive from her home in Loyal. After work and around 11 p.m., she traveled south to pick up a friend in Unity.

To make it a little easier to follow, this person is going to be referred to as Friend A.

Cassandra Ayon Timeline Map (Kassandra Sepeda | WSAW)

Later the pair stopped at a gas station around 11:22 p.m., then drove to Marshfield to hang out at Friend B’s home arriving at 12:11 a.m., while at Friend B’s house, the three made plans to go shopping in Eau Claire on Saturday. At 2 a.m., Friend A and Cassandra left Marshfield to go back to Unity, where they arrived around 2:45/3 a.m.

Fast forward one hour, Friend A said he watched Cassandra get in her car and drive away at about 3:45/4 in the morning.

That was the last time anyone would ever report seeing Cassandra alive.

The next day, as planned, Friends A and B called and messaged her, but all of them went unanswered. Remember, she had made plans to go shopping and later that night she was supposed to go to a party with Amanda.

“So that Saturday, I had messaged her, and I was like, ‘Still want to go tonight?’ And she didn’t respond,” Amanda said. “And it was a messenger. So it had like, the little delivery thing, and it never delivered to her phone. So I was like, well, maybe she’s already there and she doesn’t have service, or maybe her phone’s off and she’s sleeping. Then the next morning I noticed that it still hadn’t delivered. So I sent her another message and said ‘I’m worried,’ and it still didn’t deliver. So I drove by her home and saw her car wasn’t home. So then that’s when I reached out to her mom and asked if she’d seen her and she said no. And I was like ‘Can you call the police?’”

Cassandra’s mom and stepdad called the police to report her missing.

“Our Detective Division had conducted the investigation in the case and I assisted in overseeing the overall investigation,” Detective Kerry Kirn with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

His office was assisted by the state Division of Criminal Investigation, Department of Justice, and Marathon County. Pretty early on, it was clear that Cassandra was in trouble.

“There’s no indication that she had just left on her own or disappeared,” Kirn said.

She had a busy social life, friends, and family who loved her, a son whom she would do anything for, and a job that really enjoyed. She wouldn’t just walk away.

“It was not like her to just up and leave and not tell anybody where she was going,” Kirn added.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, police started interviewing the people who were last with Cassandra and retracing her movements. Police drove the same routes she did the night before and didn’t see evidence of a possible crash thinking — maybe Cassandra got into an accident going home.

They also learned after speaking with Friends A and B that the whole night they were together Cassandra was freaked out. They said Cassandra was constantly shutting off lights and checking out windows and told them her ex-boyfriend Jesus had even followed her to work.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t surprising to Amanda. She had seen first-hand just how frightened Cassandra was of Jesus.

“That weekend before I was over at her house, and she was telling me about how she was scared,” Amanda said. “She was always constantly looking out of her windows, like, scared he was out there watching her. And she told me he had made threats to her about how he can make her disappear and no one would ever find her. She didn’t know what to do. We had talked about like, a restraining order. She said that she had talked to a cop and he said that she didn’t have enough proof and so she didn’t know what to do. I had gotten her pepper spray, but she said she didn’t feel comfortable using it.”

Monday afternoon, police went to Jesus’s work. He worked on a farm and did some vet work at Johnson Creek Dairy in Mosinee.

His boss told police Jesus lived on the property and Cassandra had too until the two broke up a few weeks prior. When police were there, his boss said Jesus went into town to run errands, but that she expected him back in a few hours.

However, if police were suspicious of Jesus before, the heat really turned up when his boss called police on Tuesday saying Jesus never came back to the farm and that it was unusual for him.

Cell phone records placed him in Minnesota and Iowa, and unfortunately, there’s not much more information than that. Now, it’s not because we don’t want to tell you, it’s because we simply don’t know, and the sheriff’s office won’t elaborate.

However, there is a reason for that.

“There are a lot of things that our agency is keeping close to the vest for the integrity of the ongoing investigation, as this case is still open, and she is still missing,” Kirn stated. “And we’re still conducting actively conducting follow-up on this case.”

A criminal complaint says it wasn’t until later on Tuesday that police pulled him over in Mosinee driving a maroon Ford Explorer that he had recently bought from a friend.

A vehicle with a similar description would later be identified as being seen at the mobile home park where Cassandra was last seen leaving Unity on Oct. 3.

The same vehicle was seen on video surveillance at Cassandra’s job during her last shift and about four hours later, a guy wearing the same clothes Jesus was wearing was seen walking through the parking lot.

If you’re wondering where their child is during all of this, it was a question we had too.

Cassandra and Jesus didn’t have a legal agreement to share custody, but the weekend of Oct. 2-4 was the first time Jesus was supposed to have their child the whole weekend.

Instead, Cassandra’s parents say the boy was dropped off at approximately 7:50 p.m. at the end of their driveway. We’re not sure which day and we’re not sure who dropped him off, the criminal complaint doesn’t specify.

Her parents say Jesus always walked the child to the door and talked with them but that night, Jesus’s teenage daughter was the one who showed up with the little boy.

A deep dive into Jesus’s Google history revealed, at the end of September he had searched things like ‘how to make a silencer.’

Any digital footprint of Cassandra’s went silent the night she was last seen, and the last banking data was recorded during her stop at the gas station on October 3.

So, by now, you can likely see where this is headed.

In May 2021, Jesus was charged with stalking, one month later the county added first-degree murder and hiding a corpse. Following a five-day trial in June of 2022, a jury found him guilty on all counts.

He’s currently serving a life sentence in the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Now, you might think that’s it — case closed — but you’d be wrong.

“Because she is missing and there could potentially be other suspects out there, it’s still an open active case,” Kirn explained.

Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow is quoted saying, “Although a life sentence is justice for Cassandra and her family, we will continue to search for Cassandra and Mr. Contreras Perez’s accomplices.”

I asked what evidence they had to suggest more people played a part in Cassandra’s disappearance, but Capt. Kern declined to answer.

“I can’t answer what we are currently working on or what we are looking into just because of the sensitivity of the case and the leads that we’re working on,” he said. “And divulging that could be detrimental to the case.”

However, when we asked Amanda, she didn’t hesitate.

“He can’t drive two vehicles. Like he had to have someone at least drop him off there or drive her vehicle,” she explained. “I think he got in her car when she was at her friend’s house and was waiting in there because he had an extra key fob.”

She continued, “So I’m thinking he was in her car. And she always had the dome lights off when you’d open the car door. I hated it because I always had my flashlight on to try to find my stuff whenever I’d leave. And so no, she always had her dome light off so it’d be so easy for him to hide in the backseat or in the trunk and just pop the back seat down. And I think that’s what he did. From there — no one knows.”

That’s not entirely true though, because someone knows what happened or at least pieces of information that could help investigators learn the truth.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t talked to Jesus since his sentence began and it’s doubtful he’d help even if they did ask.

He’s currently appealing the court’s ruling and denies being responsible for Cassandra’s death, but maybe someone listening right now knows something.

“Just think of her son, like he deserves closure,” Amanda said. “Her family deserves closure. Like we just have to bring her home so she can get to rest peacefully.”

Which means now is the time to come forward. It’s never too late to tell what you know, and Cassandra’s family deserves the truth, the whole truth.

“I don’t want her son to grow up and not remember how much of a loving person she was — how much she cared,” Amanda said.

I don’t think there’s a chance in this world that Cassandra’s loved ones would let that happen.

Cassandra, you have not, and will not, be forgotten.

Casandra Ayon is described as a Hispanic female, 5′4 and 185 lbs. She drives a 2015 black Chevy Impala, Wisconsin license plate AHZ-2509.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. She also has two large tattoos.

Cassandra Ayon tattoos (WSAW)

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 743-3157.

Also, if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help.

Call the Women’s Community for 24/7 confidential help at 715-842-7323, the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or text ‘START’ to 88788.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.