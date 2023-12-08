First Alert Weather: Cooling down this weekend, some messy weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although only Antigo tied the record high on Friday at 49°, a couple of other spots were within a degree or two of matching those marks in the record books. The milder-than-average temperatures will be departing as our next weather makers move across North Central Wisconsin to start the weekend. Low pressure will track across the far eastern parts of Wisconsin Saturday morning and will bring some rain and snow showers to locations east of Highway 51/I-39. Following that, a cold front will spark snow showers later Saturday into Saturday night. Chilly for the first half of the new week, with temperatures closer to average for the middle of December. Another wave of mild air will head into the Upper Midwest for the later stages of the week, with another run of highs into 40s expected.

Rain, possibility, mixed with snow Saturday morning in the southern & eastern parts of the area. (WSAW)

Clouds will thicken across the Wisconsin River Valley Friday evening and stick around through the night into Saturday. Toward morning, rain or a mix of rain/snow showers is anticipated to affect locations south and east of Wausau. Lows at daybreak in the low to mid 30s. That wave of low pressure will track northeast into southern Canada on Saturday, with the morning precipitation winding down.

AM rain/snow showers, then late day snow showers & cooler Saturday. (WSAW)

Snow showers will affect the area Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Snowfall potential Saturday into Saturday night. (WSAW)

Mainly cloudy on Saturday, with a cold front rolling in our direction later Saturday afternoon and evening. This front will spark snow showers in a good portion of the area. A coating to 1″ of snowfall is possible. Higher amounts are possible in far NW Vilas County and Iron County from lake effect. Chilly and breezy Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Gusty winds up to 30 mph Saturday night. (WSAW)

Rather breezy Sunday morning with gusts up to 25 mph. (WSAW)

Clouds breaking for some sunshine on Sunday and cool. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. A fair amount of sun on Monday and Tuesday, still a bit chilly. Highs Monday in the low to mid 30s, while in the mid to upper 20s Tuesday.

Cooler for the weekend and early next week, then a milder stretch mid to late week. (WSAW)

Milder Wednesday with more sun than clouds. Highs around 40. A good deal of sun on Thursday and milder with afternoon temps topping out in the mid 40s. A cold front may slide south next Friday, providing more clouds and a chance of rain showers. Highs Friday in the upper 30s.

