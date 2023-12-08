First Alert Weather: Another warm day, colder for the weekend, wintry mix Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Melting snow continues Friday as temperatures turn mild in the upper 40s again. Changes are on the way for the weekend as colder air returns in addition to a sloppy winter weather maker Saturday.

Mild still with highs in the upper 40s Friday. Clouds return as well. (WSAW)

Near record highs will be possible for some locations in North Central Wisconsin Friday as a warm front allows for a warm southwest air flow. Plan for afternoon highs to remain much of the same as Thursday; upper 40s with some spots south of HWY 10 have a chance of seeing highs warming to the low 50s. Not so sunny to wrap up the work week. Expecting mostly cloudy skies for the day. Winds turning breezy as the front lifts north. Southwest gusts up to 20 mph.

Highs still warm today in the mid to upper 40s, with some in the low 50s (WSAW)

Record Highs for December 8 in the area in the low 50s for most (WSAW)

A cold front quickly follows on Friday evening, allowing for cooler temperatures to return over the weekend. High temperatures Saturday will sit around the mid-30s.

Our next weather maker on Saturday. Turning colder over the weekend (WSAW)

A second cold front on Saturday will bring our next weather maker. A rain and snow mix expected before sunrise Saturday. Then, scattered snow showers to track over portions of North Central Wisconsin during the late morning hours through Saturday evening.

A mix of rain and snow before sunrise Saturday morning (WSAW)

Winter mix moves northeast Saturday morning, snow moves in from the west (WSAW)

Scattered snow showers arrive in the afternoon Saturday (WSAW)

Snow will be wet and sloppy. Snow accumulations will be limited to a coating to an inch. Areas north of HWY 29 likely accumulating up to an inch of snow. Snow amounts are minor but will be enough to cause slippery roads.

Scattered snow showers in the afternoon and evening Saturday (WSAW)

Wet snow to accumulate in North Central Wisconsin Saturday. Minor amounts around an inch (WSAW)

Some clouds to start the morning off Sunday, but some sunshine could appear during the afternoon. Highs upper 20s to low 30s. Expect sunshine to start the new work week. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Late next week, it is possible for another day warming to the 40s.

Falling temperatures after Friday. Next week in the upper 20s to low 30s (WSAW)

