First Alert Weather: Another warm day, colder for the weekend, wintry mix Saturday
Clouds return Friday, but mild temperatures continue. Turning colder this weekend. Sloppy winter precipitation arrives Saturday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Melting snow continues Friday as temperatures turn mild in the upper 40s again. Changes are on the way for the weekend as colder air returns in addition to a sloppy winter weather maker Saturday.
Near record highs will be possible for some locations in North Central Wisconsin Friday as a warm front allows for a warm southwest air flow. Plan for afternoon highs to remain much of the same as Thursday; upper 40s with some spots south of HWY 10 have a chance of seeing highs warming to the low 50s. Not so sunny to wrap up the work week. Expecting mostly cloudy skies for the day. Winds turning breezy as the front lifts north. Southwest gusts up to 20 mph.
A cold front quickly follows on Friday evening, allowing for cooler temperatures to return over the weekend. High temperatures Saturday will sit around the mid-30s.
A second cold front on Saturday will bring our next weather maker. A rain and snow mix expected before sunrise Saturday. Then, scattered snow showers to track over portions of North Central Wisconsin during the late morning hours through Saturday evening.
Snow will be wet and sloppy. Snow accumulations will be limited to a coating to an inch. Areas north of HWY 29 likely accumulating up to an inch of snow. Snow amounts are minor but will be enough to cause slippery roads.
Some clouds to start the morning off Sunday, but some sunshine could appear during the afternoon. Highs upper 20s to low 30s. Expect sunshine to start the new work week. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Late next week, it is possible for another day warming to the 40s.
