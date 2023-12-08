Fallen Firefighters honored at annual memorial in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fighting fires is a dangerous line of work with some of the brave who take the call dying in the line of duty every year.

“We all plan on going home at the end. But I think there’s many things that are out of your control,” said Tom Hanks, a retired Eau Claire Fire & Rescue firefighter.

Fellow firefighters and supporters gathered at Station 10 on Thursday to honor the 144 fallen firefighters of this year.

“There’s a tragic number. And because there’s a myriad of reasons that contribute to it, I think that we still have to remain vigilant as to the reasons why these occur,” said Chief Matthew Jaggar.

He said the number on average is around 90 to a little over 100.

That is too many firefighters to begin with, but this year the number is especially cruel.

Still, the chief has confidence in the brave under his command.

“What comes with the role of fire chief is one of overall responsibility. I do live in a constant state of awareness, not fear, but awareness, because they’re highly trained individuals that do an excellent job,” said Chief Jaggar.

Tom Hanks has been retired for more than 15 years. While the memorial is a somber time, he is glad there is another constant in the profession.

“The faces of changed in the 16 years that I’ve been retired, but the spirit is the same,” said Tom.

His wife Nancy thought about why the number of fallen firefighters is so high this year.

“I’m sure the California fires really took its toll,” said Nancy.

In the end, Kristina Jaggar has two simple words.

“Thank you. Their sacrifice is appreciated. In whatever way, shape or form they lost your life. You are a part of a great thing. So thank you so much for your for that sacrifice,” said Kristina.

A sacrifice that has been remembered with the memorial service in Eau Claire since 1992.

The ceremony also honored four firefighters in Eau Claire that have died in the past several decades.

