News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Bucks fall to Pacers in NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes up for a basket past Indiana Pacers...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes up for a basket past Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (7) during the first half of a semifinal game in the NBA basketball In-Season Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)(Ian Maule | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks’ run in the NBA In-Season Tournament has come to an end. The Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers 128-119 Thursday in Las Vegas in the semifinals, ending their shot at the inaugural NBA Cup.

The game was a shootout from the get-go. Milwaukee grabbed a lead by the end of the first quarter 29-27, thanks to a strong start by Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, Indiana made up ground and then some in the second frame. Led by breakout star and Wisconsin native Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers stormed through the second quarter to lead 63-51 at the half. Antetokounmpo had 20 of the Bucks’ 51 first-half points.

The third quarter saw Milwaukee spring to life from distance. Damian Lillard heated up with four threes in the quarter, bringing Milwaukee back into the game. However, Haliburton kept the Pacers afloat, as the Bucks led 94-91 entering the fourth.

Down the stretch, the two teams traded blows, but in the end, it was Haliburton who salted the game away. A contested lay-up and clutch three by the Oshkosh North alum gave Indiana the lead for good, winning 128-119.

Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 37 points and ten rebounds. Lillard had 24 points, while Khris Middleton added 20. Haliburton finished with a team-high 27 points, along with 15 assists, seven rebounds and zero turnovers.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Authorites release name of man killed at workplace incident at Crass Sawmill
Car Crash
Deputy follows tire tracks to find fatal crash near Wittenberg
Court documents state, the child weighed 58 pounds when admitted to the hospital after she...
Bond set at $1M for Wausau couple accused of starving teenage daughter
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in...
Wisconsin judge reaffirms July ruling that state law permits consensual abortions

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Kansas...
LISTEN: Packers looking to avoid trap game against struggling Giants
Jordan Love Sound 12-7-23
Jones has not played since Week 11 vs. the Chargers
WATCH: Aaron Jones returns to practice for Green Bay
Jones has not played since Week 11 vs. the Chargers
WATCH: Packers practice ahead of Monday night's game