Bucks fall to Pacers in NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals

LAS VEGAS (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks’ run in the NBA In-Season Tournament has come to an end. The Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers 128-119 Thursday in Las Vegas in the semifinals, ending their shot at the inaugural NBA Cup.

The game was a shootout from the get-go. Milwaukee grabbed a lead by the end of the first quarter 29-27, thanks to a strong start by Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, Indiana made up ground and then some in the second frame. Led by breakout star and Wisconsin native Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers stormed through the second quarter to lead 63-51 at the half. Antetokounmpo had 20 of the Bucks’ 51 first-half points.

The third quarter saw Milwaukee spring to life from distance. Damian Lillard heated up with four threes in the quarter, bringing Milwaukee back into the game. However, Haliburton kept the Pacers afloat, as the Bucks led 94-91 entering the fourth.

Down the stretch, the two teams traded blows, but in the end, it was Haliburton who salted the game away. A contested lay-up and clutch three by the Oshkosh North alum gave Indiana the lead for good, winning 128-119.

Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 37 points and ten rebounds. Lillard had 24 points, while Khris Middleton added 20. Haliburton finished with a team-high 27 points, along with 15 assists, seven rebounds and zero turnovers.

