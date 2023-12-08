News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82

Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father, actor Ryan O'Neal before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Ryan O’Neal, known for roles in “Peyton Place” and “Love Story,” has died at age 82.

Sportscaster Patrick O’Neal posted about his father’s death to Instagram, calling him “a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade.”

Ryan O’Neal had been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and then with prostate cancer in 2012.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents state, the child weighed 58 pounds when admitted to the hospital after she...
Bond set at $1M for Wausau couple accused of starving teenage daughter
The trail is 1200 miles long stretching from Polk County to Door County
Ice Age Trail now becomes part of the National Park System
Wisconsin Volleyball advances to Regional Finals with win over Penn State
Nitrous oxide canisters are typically used to propel whipped cream, but some have used the...
Nitrous oxide abuse no laughing matter following 2 Wausau patients with debilitating consequences
Cassandra Ayon
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Cassandra Ayon - Unfinished Justice

Latest News

SAFER rescues person from water near boat landing in Rib Mountain
Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, Friday, Dec. 8,...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say
Air Force veteran Jimi Gill received congratulations from CoAuto owner Vinnie Lucido after...
‘He is so kind and deserving’: 87-year-old Air Force veteran gifted refurbished car