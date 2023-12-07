News and First Alert Weather App
Your holiday gifts could contain a fire hazard: what to know about lithium-ion batteries

By Sloane Wick
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the gift-giving season around the corner, lithium-ion batteries continue to power popular gifts like phones and e-bikes. Their lightweight and powerful nature has made them staples in our digital world. However, these batteries can pose serious fire hazards if damaged.

Steve Kerber, executive director of the Fire Safety Research Institute, warns, “If you see it a battery bulging, or it smells weird, or something like that, you need to listen to that. Immediately get it outside of your home, and make sure that it doesn’t cause a problem.”

Lithium-ion batteries, prevalent in many modern electronics, can become a fire hazard if they have pre-existing damage or if they get overcharged or exposed to excessive heat. This can include being close to a lit fireplace while under a Christmas tree.

“If it’s near a heat source, it’s gonna get damaged, it’s going to release the toxic gases and potentially cause a fire,” Deputy Chief Jeremy Kopp from the Wausau Fire Department said.

The Fire Safety Research Institute discovered approximately 83% of gift buyers plan to purchase an electronic gift that uses rechargeable batteries. However, the institute said shoppers must ensure they are selecting the right product.

“You need to make sure that you’re buying a product that has a label of a third-party testing laboratory on it, to make sure that it has been assessed for safety,” Kerber said.

Responsibility extends beyond the gift buyer. Kopp urged recipients to exercise caution as well.

“Make sure you’re reading the instructions as soon as you get a gift that has a lithium-ion battery or any battery for that matter. Make sure you’re reading the proper way to use it,” Kopp said. “If you’re ever worried about it or concerned about it, be willing to call the manufacturer — you call your local fire department or you can just take it into a recycling center or call the store that you bought it from and see what you should do. But always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, as well as err on the side of safety. If you do think there’s a problem, call 911.”

A list of proper battery drop-off locations in the area is here.

