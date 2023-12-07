News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wausau Pro Musica Christmas concert to be held Dec. 8-9

This year's theme is Love Came Down at Christmas
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Pro Musica will host a concert on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9.

The theme is ‘Love Came Down at Christmas’. The concert will be held at First Presbyterian Church. It’s located at 406 Grant Street in Wausau. Friday’s show is at 7 p.m. Saturday’s show is at 3 p.m.

Pro Musica is an audition women’s choir that has been in the Wausau area for more than 60 years.

The concert is free. Donations are appreciated.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Authorites release name of man killed at workplace incident at Crass Sawmill
Car Crash
Deputy follows tire tracks to find fatal crash near Wittenberg
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in...
Wisconsin judge reaffirms July ruling that state law permits consensual abortions
Portage Co. chairperson conduct accusations
Portage Co. chairperson faces scrutiny over accusations of code of conduct violations

Latest News

Norman Lear arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on...
CBS to air one-hour special honoring Norman Lear
Applesauce pouches recalled
Several applesauce pouches recalled over high levels of lead, 3 cases suspected in Wisconsin
Starbucks holiday drinks will be available starting Nov. 2, 2023.
Starbucks launches half off deal for rewards members
The train makes stops throughout the country supporting local food pantries
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Makes Stop in La Crosse