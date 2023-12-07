Wausau Pro Musica Christmas concert to be held Dec. 8-9

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Pro Musica will host a concert on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9.

The theme is ‘Love Came Down at Christmas’. The concert will be held at First Presbyterian Church. It’s located at 406 Grant Street in Wausau. Friday’s show is at 7 p.m. Saturday’s show is at 3 p.m.

Pro Musica is an audition women’s choir that has been in the Wausau area for more than 60 years.

The concert is free. Donations are appreciated.

